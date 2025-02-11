Snow moves in tonight as series of winter storms eyes tri-state

Several storms are set up to track across the East Coast in the coming week. Expect a mix of rain, sleet, ice, and snow.

The next storm is set to hit us Tuesday night but with less accumulation than over the weekend. Snow won't develop until after the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Monmouth and Ocean Counties, while a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect from South Jersey to Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

So how much snow will we end up with this time? For this system, the heaviest snow will be further south, because the storm will track well below the tri-state.

Here's a breakdown:

NY snow forecast for Tuesday night

New York City will likely receive between 1 and 3 inches of snow Tuesday night. Same goes for Long Island and lower parts of Westchester County.

For much of the Hudson Valley and all of Connecticut, less than an inch can be expected. Don’t anticipate much more than a light dusting, if anything.

NJ snow forecast for Tuesday night

The heaviest snow in the tri-state will likely be in Ocean County, where 3 to 5 inches of snow can be expected. The same goes for the rest of Southern Jersey, with some locally higher amounts possible.

For Central Jersey, 1 to 3 inches is likely. The northernmost areas of the state will see the least snow, with an inch or less expected.

Tuesday night’s storm will bring all snow. The other systems we will see this week will involve a mix of snow, rain, sleet and ice.

The timing on Tuesday’s snow will be mid-evening into the early hours of Wednesday morning. Throughout this period, temperatures across the region will be at or below freezing; everything will fall as snow and stick on contact.

The good news is that because this is largely an overnight event, it will miss big commute times. The snow holds off until after the evening commute on Tuesday and will have pushed out of the area before the peak morning commute on Wednesday.

Anyone travelling late Tuesday night, heads up: roads will be slick and snowy. You may also encounter reduced visibility. And the farther south you live, the worse the conditions will be.

More wintry weather on the way for New York

By Wednesday morning’s commute, road conditions should be greatly improved, thanks to plows and salt. Regardless, stay vigilant on the roads, because patchy slick spots will be common, especially if you’re an early commuter.

Quick on the heels of the evening/overnight snow, another low ramps up Wednesday night into Thursday.

The second system headed to the tri-state this week will not be as forgiving in terms of timing and precipitation type. The timing on this one will involve the Wednesday evening commute and the morning commute Thursday, which may become a soggy mess.

This one should start as snow, transition to a wintry mix, then end as rain on Thursday morning. In the city, expect all rain for the morning drive, but conditions could be icy for commuters in the Hudson Valley.

We expect generally light accumulations of snow and the icy mix as we see it right now. Areas north and west of the city will see the highest accumulations. New York City could see an inch of snow or less with most areas north and west seeing 1 to 3 inches.

The third system to move through the tri-state area will impact the weekend, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing overnight into Sunday.

Temperatures this weekend will be above freezing, so this is looking like a rain event. That means less treacherous driving conditions, but your weekend plans might be impacted by the less-than-great weather.

Sunday could be a washout. And there's a chance for a storm in the middle of next week.