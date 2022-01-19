Storm Team 4

Snow Expected for Thursday AM Commute Ahead of Another Coastal Storm

Storm Team 4 is also tracking a coastal storm that could bring some snow to the tri-state Saturday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An approaching cold front is expected to bring rain for most in the tri-state area overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but the precipitation should change over to snow early -- and snow showers are expected through the morning commute.

A widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely, but the timing of it -- the morning commute -- will likely be a bigger problem than the accumulation. It'll be slow and sloppy, so commuters should be sure to allow for extra time on roads and rails.

Storm Team 4
Snow potential for Thursday
Storm Team 4
Precipitation timeline for Thursday

Then the temperature plunges again to the dangerously low 20s Friday, which will feature morning wind chills below zero in the city. (You'd be smart to enjoy Wednesday's highs around 46 because it may be a bit before we see that again.)

The chance of another coastal storm may come first, following last week's early winter blast that overspread New York City with chilly rain and spots further north and west with up to 8 inches of snow.

Models are more in agreement regarding the storm that will come across the southeast and mid-Atlantic Friday into Saturday than they are about Thursday's weather. It appears to be tracking close enough to bring snow showers to the tri-state, most likely to the Jersey Shore, but isn't expected to be a major storm.

We'll be stuck in the high 20s Saturday and make it back to the mid-30s for a brief time Sunday before temps plunge back into the 20s to start the next work week.

Much could change, of course, so stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest and track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.

