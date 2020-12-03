Storm Team 4

Significant Rain, Snow Accumulation Possible This Weekend in Parts of Tri-State

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to return to the tri-state area this weekend as a powerful coastal storm charges toward the region.

Expect rain to begin Friday afternoon as clouds move in ahead of the storm, the path of which remains uncertain. At this point, there's a chance for a wintry mix and accumulating snow northwest of New York City but it's too early to tell how much snow could accumulate in certain spots by the time the weekend ends.

Up to 2 inches of rain are expected, with torrential rain and gusty winds expected to besiege the city and surrounding areas through the day Saturday. Flooding is a concern for vulnerable areas.

The weather starts to dry out by Sunday but it'll stay breezy. Temperatures stay chilly in the low-to-mid 40s through much of next week.

