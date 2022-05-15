Severe Weather Threat Monday for Thunderstorms, Damaging Winds by Afternoon

A severe weather threat is on track to roll through the tri-state Monday, bringing with it thunderstorms and damaging winds.

Storm Team 4 says the main threat comes in the afternoon and early evening. Beyond powerful winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes are possible.

INCREASING SEVERE STORM THREAT Monday afternoon/evening. Damaging winds, hail, even a tornado or two possible. 2-7pm. pic.twitter.com/esdxx6C3RJ — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) May 15, 2022

New York City and counties to the west are projected to see the worst of the storm's track, with thunderstorms only a possibility for those on parts of Long Island.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The latest forecast has storms moving into the city between 4 and 6 p.m. before pushing out east.

Weather conditions promise a pleasant end to the weekend before Monday's storms arrive. Storm Team 4 calls Sunday "t-shit weather" with some areas eyeing their first days in the 80s.