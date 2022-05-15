Storm Team 4

Severe Weather Threat Monday for Thunderstorms, Damaging Winds by Afternoon

The storms should roll into New York City by late afternoon

A severe weather threat is on track to roll through the tri-state Monday, bringing with it thunderstorms and damaging winds.

Storm Team 4 says the main threat comes in the afternoon and early evening. Beyond powerful winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes are possible.

New York City and counties to the west are projected to see the worst of the storm's track, with thunderstorms only a possibility for those on parts of Long Island.

The latest forecast has storms moving into the city between 4 and 6 p.m. before pushing out east.

Weather conditions promise a pleasant end to the weekend before Monday's storms arrive. Storm Team 4 calls Sunday "t-shit weather" with some areas eyeing their first days in the 80s.

