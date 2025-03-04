Severe thunderstorms, 60 mph gusts possible for NJ Thursday; heavy rain for NYC

Spring temperatures have returned to the tri-state after a bitterly cold couple of days. Now it’s time for spring showers and storms to make their way through.

A cold front will spur showers in the Hudson Valley, Catskills and Poconos as early as Wednesday morning. They will be light and won’t cause much trouble for commuters. Intermittent wipers should suffice.

In and around New York City all will be quiet Wednesday until the afternoon, when the rain moves in. We may see a scattered shower or two before the afternoon commute, but it’s between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. that a heavier line of showers and storms pushes through.

Take an umbrella and a rain jacket with you Wednesday so that you’re ready for the late-day rain; you won’t want to be caught without either.

And the timing isn’t great – aligning with the evening commute. Plan for extra time getting home.

Some of the heaviest downpours may lead to minor flooding, especially in low-lying or poor-drainage areas. Ponding or minor flooding could cause your car to hydroplane, so take extra caution.

Some of the storms will be strong to severe. Central and South Jersey are positioned for the strongest storms, which could produce wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

Weaker, non-severe thunderstorms are still very likely through the Hudson Valley, Connecticut, NYC, and Long Island, so don’t be surprised if you hear thunder. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Make sure to secure your garbage cans, outdoor furniture, and decorations so they don’t end up in your neighbor’s yard or farther down the block.

The line of storms will move through quickly and skies will be much quieter by mid to late evening.

Expect a half-inch to an inch of rain in most places. North of the city, where the rain will be more consistent throughout the day, over an inch is possible.

The rain is sorely needed. We haven’t fully recovered from last fall’s drought, so most places are still experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. Wednesday’s solid soaking will be an inconvenience, but it will be good for the region.

Cooler temperatures filter in behind the rain and cold front. It won’t be the drastic arctic rush we got last weekend but expect a 5-to-10 degree cooldown by the weekend – closer to normal levels for early March.

If you’re a warm weather lover, don’t fret. Temperatures are projected to be in the 60s next week!