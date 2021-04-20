Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Parts of Tri-State Area Wednesday

What to Know Tuesday will be nice and sunny with temperatures in the 70s, but it won't last for long

Then possible severe thunderstorms move in on Wednesday. Storm Team 4 says the main concern will be possible wind damage

Lightning and damaging hail are also possible Wednesday and can't be ruled out

Threats of thunderstorms will return to the tri-state region this week after a short, sunny break.

Following Tuesday's warmer weather, when temperatures are expected to heat up to the 70s, a cold front will move in and their combination will likely create instability that brings strong to severe thunderstorms to the area. Storm Team 4 says the main concern will be possible wind damage when the storms move through around mid-afternoon Wednesday.

The areas that will see the most impact include parts of Nassau County and New York City, as well to the west and southwest of the city.

Lightning and damaging hail are also possible Wednesday and can't be ruled out. Cooler temps around 50 degrees and windy conditions will follow Thursday before things slightly bounce back during the weekend.

Fortunately, we will stay dry after Wednesday's threat but rain is expected to return by Sunday.