Severe thunderstorm watch: 60 mph winds, damaging hail possible for PM commute

When will the wet weather end?

It has only been half a week, but the gray skies and soggy days are starting to feel like a drag. Thankfully, brighter days are not far off. In fact, we’ll probably get a few peeks of sun on Wednesday, but the weekend is when our weather really starts to shine.

In the meantime, the stalled low-pressure system responsible for the incessant onslaught of dreary weather will bring showers and storms through Tuesday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 8 p.m. for areas west of New York City. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

The main hazard from these storms is damaging winds. Gusts up to 60 mph, strong enough to knock down tree limbs, are possible along with the chance for small to medium-sized hail.

Damaging wind, hail possible

Here's a look at the potential hazards associated with this storm.

But it’s not just the severe weather threat, it’s the rain itself. Expect pockets of heavy rain to come down as the storms roll through Tuesday evening. The rain, along with consequent runoff, could lead to elevated river levels and subsequent flooding.

Be careful when travelling on low-lying roadways, especially if you live in Sullivan, Ulster, or Dutchess counties, where the National Weather Service has already issued a Flood Watch valid through Tuesday night.

Tuesday Yankees forecast

The storms could slow the evening commute. Take it easy on the road, especially if you live in or will be driving through North Jersey or the Hudson Valley. But even if you are not caught in the downpours of the evening storms, the rest of us will have a good amount of fog to contend with.

Expect reduced visibility, so drive slowly and leave plenty of space for the car in front of you.

The Yankees will look to get in their game against the Padres Tuesday night in the Bronx. While the game may start off with some light showers, it should clear a few innings into the game and hopefully the Bombers can get in a win.

Storms will exit well before midnight and will deliver a decent soaking to parts of our region. Those who are getting the brunt of the storms, in northwest New Jersey and the Hudson Valley, will see close to an inch of rain.

As we get closer to the city, don’t expect more than a tenth of an inch. Further east, totals will be a little higher, thanks to storms training up from the south during the early afternoon, but the evening hours stay largely dry on Long Island.

10-day NYC forecast looks decent

After Tuesday’s mess, we finally get a break from the dreary skies. Sunshine increases throughout the day Wednesday as temperatures climb back into the 70s. Thursday will continue our midweek reprieve from the rain as we start another day with sunshine and warm temperatures.

Just as we get used to the dry and brighter weather, another system moves through. By late Thursday afternoon and evening, showers start to creep back, and we stay soggy through Friday.

By the time the weekend rolls around, things look up again. A high-pressure system settles in and keeps our days dry and warm. This will set us up for a picture-perfect Mother’s Day on Sunday.