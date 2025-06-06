Storm Team 4

Thunderstorms threaten tri-state as unsettled weather pattern stays for weekend

The weather looks good for Sunday's Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC -- at least the start of it.

By Maria LaRosa

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the tri-state area later Friday, potentially bringing torrential rain and gusty winds.

Right now, it appears that the greatest risk for potentially severe weather is well north and west of New York City, but pop-up storms are possible across the tri-state as a front approaches.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Showers and storms are possible again Saturday as the front slowly moves through, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. This storm system is expected to have a greater impact on the immediate New York City area as it moves out. No widespread severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times.

Isolated flash flooding is a potential risk.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Sunday will be mainly dry early, which is great for New York City's Puerto Rican Day Parade, before another system moves in later in the day. It should be a nice afternoon for the parade, still.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.

Weather Stories

Weather Jun 5

Summer arrives in full force Thursday, with temps expected to hit 90 and high humidity

Weather Jun 4

Air quality alerts issued for NYC area over ozone worries as heat climbs

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4nyc weather
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us