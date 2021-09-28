Severe Storms Threaten NYC Area Tuesday With Chance of Lightning, Winds and Hail

What to Know Severe weather threatens the tri-state area again Tuesday with thunderstorms and damaging winds

A few thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds continue throughout the afternoon in and around New York City. Some large hail is also possible

Tuesday's temperatures remain in the mid 70s but it will cool off behind the front for the rest of the week

Severe weather threatens the tri-state area again Tuesday with thunderstorms and damaging winds.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A cold front will drop south through the region and we'll start seeing the first signs of showers around the mid-morning. A few thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds continue throughout the afternoon in and around New York City. Some large hail is also possible.

The storm system moves south by late afternoon and most of the action will be down in the Jersey shore, according to Storm Team 4. There could still be some showers rolling through the city into the evening before skies clear Wednesday.

Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here

Tuesday's temperatures remain in the mid 70s but it will cool off behind the front for the rest of the week.

Wednesday's highs are expected to be in the high 60s and the next 10 days look to be mostly dry and pleasant.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.