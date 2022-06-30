Severe Storms Threaten NYC Area Saturday: What to Know, Plus Your Early July 4 Outlook

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for a number of New York and New Jersey counties Thursday as the mercury cranks up, though Friday will be even more insufferable, with actual temps topping 90 amid extreme humidity.

The NWS issued an Air Quality Alert for LI and Monmouth and Ocean counties today. While Thursday afternoon will be very warm, Friday can be classified as "hot and humid," Storm Team 4 says.

Storm Team 4

A late-day storm is possible Friday, but Saturday is expected to see more widespread storms and potentially severe weather that could bring damaging winds, hail and torrential rain to a swath of the tri-state area.

Flash floods are possible in areas hit hard by rapid, heavy rain. All of New York City, the Hudson Valley and Nassau County, along with most of central and northern New Jersey and Connecticut are in the likely zone for severe weather risk on Saturday.

A cold front will bring strong to severe thunderstorms to the area on Saturday, with the primary threat in any severe storms being damaging wind gusts. The @NWSSPC has placed most of the area in a slight risk. #NYCwx #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/KGLGB1hlES — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 30, 2022

The greatest threat appears likely to hit the tri-state area in the late morning through afternoon hours on Saturday, Storm Team 4 says. Much could change depending on how the system develops, so stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest forecast.

Some showers could linger into early Sunday, but conditions should vastly improve over the course of the day. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 80s Sunday and partly cloudy skies once the rain remnants move out. Want even better news?

Fourth of July weather looks marvelous at this point, with Storm Team 4 predicting highs around 86 degrees in the city and mostly sunny skies ahead of the fireworks. Check out some of the best viewing spots for Macy's iconic show here.

Track any approaching weather using our interactive radar below.