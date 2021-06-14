Severe Storm With Chance of Hail, Damaging Winds Possible Monday

Leftover scattered showers are expected to linger Monday across the tri-state and another chance of severe weather is possible.

A better chance of thunderstorms comes as a front moves through the region Monday evening but so much of that will depend on timing. If the storms get going before sunset, they could produce hail and damaging winds.

The rain will likely hang around until Tuesday, but temperatures will begin to climb back up with highs sitting around 80 degrees. Skies will clear by Thursday and things look better through the end of the week with temps staying in the same average.

Thunderstorms could return by Saturday but Father's Day is expected to be nice and sunny.

Track the approaching storms using our interactive radar below.