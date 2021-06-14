Storm Team 4

Severe Storm With Chance of Hail, Damaging Winds Possible Monday

NYC Weather
AP

Leftover scattered showers are expected to linger Monday across the tri-state and another chance of severe weather is possible.

A better chance of thunderstorms comes as a front moves through the region Monday evening but so much of that will depend on timing. If the storms get going before sunset, they could produce hail and damaging winds.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The rain will likely hang around until Tuesday, but temperatures will begin to climb back up with highs sitting around 80 degrees. Skies will clear by Thursday and things look better through the end of the week with temps staying in the same average.

Local

Brooklyn 2 hours ago

Brooklyn Grandmother Recovers Dog Following Brazen Carjacking; Suspect Still at Large

Brooklyn Nets 3 hours ago

Bucks Tie Series With 107-96 Game 4 Win as Nets Lose Irving

Thunderstorms could return by Saturday but Father's Day is expected to be nice and sunny.

Track the approaching storms using our interactive radar below.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us