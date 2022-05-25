Severe Storm Risk Increases for NYC Area Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Storm Team 4 is tracking the increasing potential for strong storms to strike parts of the tri-state area ahead of a cold front to bring in the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Much could change as the system approaches, but at this point, it looks like damaging wind and flash floods are the primary threats. Large hail and tornadoes are unlikely.

The worst weather is expected Friday evening into the later evening hours, with clouds starting to increase first on Thursday. New York City and the immediate surrounding areas are in the possible zone for severe weather risk, with rough storms more likely south and west of the five boroughs, according to the latest forecast.

Severe Weather Threats, Risk Zone

Storms associated with the front could impact travel at airports like Chicago and Atlanta before they move over the I-95 corridor on Friday. Showers and storms will linger into Saturday, but conditions do improve Sunday and Monday, with highs expected to top 80 degrees by Memorial Day afternoon.

The rest of next week is very warm and muggy with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

