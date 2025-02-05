School delays announced for some districts in NY, NJ ahead of ice, snow Thursday

A number of school districts have issued delays for Thursday morning ahead of a winter storm forecast to bring snow, sleet and ice accumulation to the tri-state area.

Schools in New York and New Jersey, including Harrison, Montclair, Orange, Passaic and Secaucus, have decided to have a delayed opening Thursday with roads predicted to be slushy and icy for the morning commute, especially in more inland areas.

Many schools and businesses in Connecticut have announced plans to close on Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is set to go into effect Wednesday night ahead of snow, sleet, ice and eventually rain that will make the Thursday morning commute a mess.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The advisory is for the entire tri-state area, except for eastern Suffolk County on Long Island and immediately along the coast of the Jersey Shore.

The icing amounts won’t be catastrophic; in places where ice does accumulate, it’ll add up to less than a tenth of an inch area-wide, with most not getting more than a thin glaze.

But even a light amount of ice can make travel particularly problematic. If a surface looks wet, there’s a good chance it’s actually ice.

When all is said and done, around 1 to 2 inches of snow will add up across much of New Jersey and into the Hudson Valley.

See the full list of tri-state school delays and closings here.