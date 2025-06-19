Safety tips if you are caught in a thunderstorm

Lightning strikes in the United States a total of roughly 25 million times a year, weather officials said.

Most instances take place in the summer, according to the National Weather Service. However, people can be struck by lightning at any time of year. This weather phenomenon kills about 20 people in the country annually and severely hurts hundreds of others.

With that in mind, here is a safety guide with information shared by the NWS, to help keep you safe during thunderstorms.

LIGHTNING SAFETY TIPS

There are important tips to keep in mind when it comes to thunderstorms, according to the NWS, that will help keep you safe. For example:

Remember that NO PLACE outside is safe when there are thunderstorms;

If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you;

When you hear thunder, immediately move to a safe shelter like a substantial building with electricity or plumbing or an enclosed, metal-topped vehicle with its windows up;

Stay in a safe shelter at least 30 minutes after you last hear thunder;

When indoors, stay off corded phones, computers and any other electrical device that puts you in direct contact with electricity;

Avoid anything with plumbing, like sinks, baths and faucets, given that electricity can easily travel through metal/water;

Stay away from windows and doors, and off porches;

Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls.

The NWS also shares tips in case you are caught outside without safe shelter nearby to help reduce your risk of potentially getting hurt by lightning: