Gloomy enough out there for you? We're stuck with it Tuesday.

After a soggy overnight, we wake up to a lull in the wet weather, with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms expected to develop Tuesday afternoon in time for the evening commute.

At this point, the risk of widespread severe weather is low. Damaging wind and hail appear to be the greatest potential threats right now, with the timing likely between mid-afternoon and early evening.

Parts of central and northern New Jersey into the Catskills and Hudson Valley see an isolated severe thunderstorm threat Tuesday afternoon. Ulster and Dutchess counties in New York and parts of northern Connecticut, meanwhile, will be on alert for potential flooding through the early part of the evening.

Damaging wind, hail possible

Here's a look at the potential hazards associated with this storm.

10-day NYC forecast looks decent

Track the approaching rain using our interactive radar below.