Up to 2 inches of rain expected to hit NY area; flash flooding possible

Keep the umbrella handy all day Friday.

Upwards of 2 inches of rain are expected areawide over the course of what is expected to be a day-long washout, one that could potentially trigger flash floods or river flooding in vulnerable areas across the region.

River levels have risen this week, so it may not take much additional rain to put some of them over their banks. And we're supposed to get a fair amount. Flood watches are in effect for a swath of the area, including Fairfield County in Connecticut and parts of northern New Jersey, as well as Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.

Friday will be a classic washout. Rain will be likely from morning to evening and could be heavy at times. Beyond the flood threat, Friday is just going to be a wet, chilly, raw day from start to finish.

No flood warnings or advisories have been issued and for the morning, the heaviest rain we've seen has been north and west of I-95.

We expect the low to continue to develop and swing through over the next few hours, producing a few waves of steady rain across the area through early evening. For most of us, it will be a very manageable amount of rain spread over several hours today and into tonight.

Rain will taper off after dinnertime. But we will not be completely out of the woods in terms of rainfall until mid-morning on Saturday, when the showers will wrap up. Some spotty light showers are possible early in the day, but don’t cancel your outdoor plans. Any wet weather should be of the quick splash-and-dash variety.

In total, expect a general 1 to 2 inches to fall from this system -- a solid soaking.

The final push of showers early Saturday is quickly replaced by high pressure. This system will take hold over the tri-state and maintain its influence for the remainder of the weekend.

This will help keep skies dry and temperatures warm for several days, including Sunday, which is set to deliver some picture-perfect weather for Mother’s Day, a chef's kiss kind of a day.

We stay a bit unsettled again starting mid-week. Highs will be above average most of next week.