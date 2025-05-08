More showers and heavy rains are expected to besiege the tri-state area starting Thursday afternoon, potentially making a mess of another evening commute but clearing out in time for a gorgeous Mother's Day.

Scattered showers will begin to bubble by mid-afternoon Thursday, growing more widespread into the evening. The evening commute could be a damp one north and west of the I-95 corridor, where the rain will set up earliest.

Showers really pick up overnight and into Friday morning. Moderate to heavy rain is possible through the day, with total rainfall amounts up to 2 inches expected. Some could see locally higher amounts.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Flash flooding is possible with this system. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Rain will finally begin to ease after dinner time Friday. Showers linger into early Saturday, but it should dry out by the afternoon as a high-pressure system settles over the tri-state.

This will help keep us dry and warm for several days, including Sunday, which is set to deliver some picture-perfect weather for Mother’s Day. We have our next chance of rain Tuesday as forecast highs remain above average. Check out your extended 10-day weather forecast below.