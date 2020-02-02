Rain, Snow Possible Tonight; Sunny, Springlike Monday on Tap

What to Know A cloudy Sunday afternoon could make way for a few evening rain or snow showers, Storm Team 4 says

Staten Island Chuck may have predicted an early spring, but that doesn’t mean the tri-state has seen its last snowflakes.

A cloudy Sunday afternoon could make way for a few evening rain or snow showers, Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda says.

Light accumulations are possible north and west of the city, with some slippery roads expected, according to Miranda.

Monday, however, will actually feel like spring, with sunny weather and a high of 55 degrees expected.

The rest of the week will see some wet weather, with soaking rain expected by midweek, Miranda says.