After a damp and gray Monday, storms return on Tuesday. They could deliver pockets of heavy rain and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Once they’re over, though, we’re in for another run of sunny and summery days to close out the week.

Despite a few sprinkles, Monday finishes cool, cloudy and mainly dry. The clouds stick around overnight and bring rain to the tri-state just in time for the Tuesday morning commute.

Embedded within the showers will be pockets of heavy rain, maybe accompanied by thunder. The heaviest rain may cause ponding or even minor flooding on area roads, especially in low-lying areas with poor drainage.

Make sure you grab your umbrella and rain jacket before heading out the door; it’s going to be a wet walk to and from wherever on Tuesday morning.

It’s possible that one or two storms could turn severe, producing damaging wind gusts to 60 mph. It’s a Level 1 threat, the lowest on a 1 to 5 scale, so don’t expect widespread strong to severe storms. And the threat area is mainly confined to our southernmost counties. The threat for minor flooding will be broader for the tri-state.

No severe weather alerts are currently in effect. Check the latest warnings from the National Weather Service for your neighborhood here.

Thankfully, any storms will move through quickly, keeping rain totals for Tuesday low. Most of us will get less than an inch of rain total, with those farther south and east likely picking up less than half an inch.

The morning showers and storms give way to dry skies by lunchtime; we’ll even start to see the sun peeking out by the late afternoon and into the evening.

This is great news for Tuesday evening’s Mets game against the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. and, by then, skies will be dry and temperatures will be just around the mid-70s; it’s going to be a lovely night for late-spring baseball.

After Tuesday, sunny weather takes over and temperatures begin to soar, peaking near 90 degrees on Thursday. Don’t get too used to the warm weather, though, because another round of rain comes through this weekend and knocks our temperatures down again for the start of next week.