Wednesday delivered a steady stream of showers over the tri-state and was the wettest day of this week. The worst may be behind us, but don’t put the umbrella away just yet.

Rain showers will move in and out for the next few days. It’s not until the end of the weekend that we finally turn the corner and sunshine returns.

By Thursday morning, most of us will be waking up to cloudy, but dry, skies. Thursday will not be a repeat of Wednesday morning’s sloppy commute. It’ll be a much drier, but it will also be very foggy.

Despite the relatively dry start, Thursday will not be a completely dry day. In the afternoon and evening, isolated showers will develop. Don’t expect high-impact rain, rather light to moderate passing showers. It’s a day where you’ll want to have an umbrella with you, but you won’t necessarily need it.

Friday and Saturday cap off the week with more scattered showers, primarily in the latter half of the day. Some of the heavier showers may produce thunder, but those will be isolated.

Even though we have a chance for rain every day into the weekend, it won’t be enough rain to ruin your day.

Of course, the Subway Series begins Friday and Games 1 and 2 may feature a passing shower or two. The games won’t be postponed and delays are unlikely, but you’ll want to be prepared with a baseball cap or poncho.

If you have a ticket for Sunday’s game, though, you’re in great shape. Skies will be much drier for Game 3.

Adding up all the rain for the rest of the week, we’re looking at under an inch for everyone. The Hudson Valley will likely pick up some of the highest totals, but even there the rain will be very manageable.

This week marks yet another wet week this month. May is definitely shaping up to be soggy. The good news is that flooding has not been a big issue. Most showers have been spread out over a long enough period that the ground has ample time to absorb the rain and avoid becoming oversaturated.

The bottom line is to keep an umbrella close and hope you don’t have to use it. Rain will be scattered for the rest of the week, but we should end up with much more dry time that rainy time between now and the weekend.