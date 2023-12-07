Powerful storm eyes NYC area this weekend: what to know

What to Know Thursday marks our last chilly day of the week, with temperatures struggling to get into the 40s in the city, keeping us below average

A warming trend kicks in Friday ahead of yet another Sunday storm that could dump a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain on the region and bring winds upwards of 40 mph

Timing is looking less and less ideal, as the rain may linger into Monday morning's commute, especially on Long Island. We cool down again later next week

We've got a powerful storm brewing in the New York City forecast this weekend, though this system won't bring snow.

Thursday marks our last chilly day of the week, with temperatures staying below average and struggling to top the 40-degree mark in the city. Light flurries are possible in spots -- and swirled across Brooklyn by mid-morning.

No accumulation is expected.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Friday's highs trend warmer, with temperatures approaching 50 during the day. The warming trend continues through the weekend, climbing into the mid-50s Saturday and potentially hitting 60 for yet another Sunday soaker.

Showers are expected to arrive in the afternoon, though the rain intensifies later in the evening and will become heavy at times heading into the overnight hours.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected for the region, which could cause coastal flooding in low-lying and other vulnerable areas. The rain threatens to linger into the Monday morning commute, especially on Long Island.

Winds will also be a factor, gusting upwards of 40 mph. Isolated damage is possible in those conditions.

Storm Team 4

Once this system moves out, we're looking at cooler weather for the rest of next week. It should be sunny but don't expect highs above the mid-40s until next weekend, when, you guessed it, more rain threatens.

Check out our 10-day forecast below. Get more need-to-know weather information here.