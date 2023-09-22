Potential Tropical Storm Ophelia threatens NYC area with heavy rain, possible flooding over weekend

What to Know Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Ophelia Friday, making landfall in North Carolina as a tropical storm early Saturday, then moving into New Jersey as a tropical depression through early Monday.

It will be a wet, windy and chilly weekend with possible flooding.

However, cooler, drier weather takes over next week.

Friday is the last day of summer -- and it will be a dry sendoff.

This dry weather won't last long, however, as clouds from Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 (as of 8 a.m.) have already started moving in.

However, the area will get all kinds of tropical storm-like effects starting overnight, including showers that will linger into Monday.

Coast flood advisories and warnings are up from Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean Counties, while high surf advisories were issued for south shores of Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. There is also a high wind warning for coastal Ocean County.

Coastal areas can expect heavy rain, wind gusts and even possible outages from the storm impact.

Heavy rain is expected to pick up through Saturday morning, with waves of heavy rain, even thunder, through Sunday. Flash flooding and flooding are possible. Additionally, minor to moderate coastal flooding, beach erosion, and dangerous rip currents are likely, with Saturday afternoon being peak time for coastal flooding. Typical flooding zones, like in Manasquan, will see high water over roads.

Meanwhile, area-wide wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph are likely, with 50 to 60 mph winds possible for the Jersey Shore.

Spotty power outages are also possible as trees have all their leaves adding weight to limbs, and winds will be consistent and persistent for many hours.

