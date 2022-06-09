Possible Tornado Hits Parts of NJ as Severe Storms Thrash Tri-State, NWS Says

The National Weather Service's Mount Holly office says it is investigating whether a tornado may have touched down briefly in New Jersey's Camden County as a powerful line of thunderstorms tore across the tri-state area early Thursday.

The office tweeted that the possible tornado hit around 5 a.m. and may have affected multiple areas near Deer Park Circle and Erial Road in Gloucester Township. Trees were said to be coming down in the area about 15 minutes before that possible tornado.

Radar data did show a rotational signature and there was also a debris signature evident for a time, according to Storm Team 4. More information from the National Weather Service is expected later in the day.

[930 AM] A brief tornado may have occurred in portions of Camden County, NJ around 5 AM today and we are examining this more closely. We would appreciate any wind damage reports from early this morning. Thanks! #njwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 9, 2022

Downed trees on wires in Ocean and Monmouth counties within the next hour were blamed for roughly 100 power outages as the storms moved northeast toward New York City.

Intense, albeit isolated, wind gusts hit parts of the Garden State and other tri-state spots early, though torrential rain was a bigger issue in the New York City area.

Wind gusts topping 40 mph and pea-sized hail had been possible in spots from Brooklyn and Queens to Suffolk County and parts of Connecticut, though early reports indicated no immediate severe weather damage. The heaviest rain fell overnight and moved out quickly, ebbing in the city by around 7 a.m. even as skies remained dark.

Ultimately, a widespread 1-2 inches of water accumulation was expected throughout the New York City area. Isolated locations — generally to the southwest of the city — were expected see as many as 3 inches.

Parts of central to southern New Jersey were expected to see the most rainfall, stretching from Hunterdon and Somerset counties down to the Philadelphia area, which is where the National Weather Service is focusing its latest attention.

Severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of the Garden State expired early, but flood advisories remain in effect for a number of counties in all three tri-states.

The weather turned quite pleasant once the rain moved out, with Thursday afternoon highs expected in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Friday features more of the same.

Rain returns to the area on Saturday, and is possible on Sunday as well, though neither day is expected to be a washout. Clouds will dominate though, along with cooler temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s.

Track upcoming weather using our interactive radar below.