Pleasant Weather Expected Thanksgiving Day, Showers Possible on Black Friday

Looks like the approaching Thanksgiving holiday will bring with it pleasant temperatures.

While the day will start off chilly, temperatures are expected to approach average.

The forecast looks great for the parade, dinner, and after dinner travel with temperatures reaching the near-to-low 50s and with dry conditions.

However, a few showers are possible on Black Friday. If you are planning on shopping, don't worry! It won't be a complete washout as the few possible showers will not be all day and are not expected to be terribly heavy.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The tri-state area will enjoy a quick break at the start of the weekend, with Saturday expected to be a dry day before more impactful rain moves in Sunday.

Although, showers are expected Sunday, it will not be throughout the day. However, the rain will impact all the northeastern airports at some point in the day, even down to the Mid-Atlantic and southeast. Winds will also intensify later in the day and into Monday.

Meanwhile, next week kicks off in the 50s with mostly sunny skies ahead of the Rockefeller Tree lighting on Wednesday. (For more information on the 2022 Rockefeller Tree Lighting, click here.)