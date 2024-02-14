Parts of NYC area may get more snow tomorrow. No, it won't be nearly as much as Tuesday

What to Know After more chilly temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday, a quick-moving system will roll through during the evening hours, enough for some light snow that night

It won't be much, less than an inch for areas north of the city, in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

After a mostly sunny and clear Friday, there is another chance for snow on Saturday. But we don't know much about that system yet, other than only light accumulations can be expected

So, who's ready for more snow?

Don't worry, this one won't be as bad as Tuesday's storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in some areas. It won't even be close, in fact.

After more chilly temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday, a quick-moving system will roll through during the evening hours, enough for some light snow that night. It won't be much, less than an inch for areas north of the city, in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The rest of the New York City area can take a breath and relax — they won't be seeing almost any snow whatsoever from this system. Some areas further north could see up to 3 inches, but most won't even get that much.

After a mostly sunny and clear Friday, there is another chance for snow on Saturday. But we don't know much about that system yet, other than only light accumulations are expected.

All of that comes after a powerful winter storm swooped into the New York area Tuesday, dumping nearly a foot of snow on spots throughout its hours-long siege.

New York City plows were out for the first time in two years, though Central Park (1.2 inches) and LaGuardia (0.6 inches), for example, didn't record much accumulation. During the heaviest snowfall, though, even midtown Manhattan looked like a whiteout. The snow tapered off for most of the region by early afternoon.

Tuesday's storm was the biggest snowfall in Central Park in 24 months. The last time we got that much snow was Jan. 28-29, 2022 when New York City saw 8.5".

Orange County in New York appeared to be hardest-hit, with nearly a half-dozen locales recording almost a foot of snow before noon. Snowfall was more moderate in New Jersey, where just 2 inches fell in Hoboken. A widespread 3 to 5 inches of snow were noted elsewhere across the Garden State. Check snow totals here.

Team coverage of the winter storm moving through the tri-state.

A winter storm warning for New York City and most of the rest of the tri-state area is in effect through much of the day Tuesday. Check weather alerts here.

New York City schools announced they would go fully remote Tuesday in anticipation of the storm, and Mayor Eric Adams urged everyone who could to stay home. There were more than a few headaches when students awoke to sign onto their accounts Tuesday morning, but the Department of Education stressed it was working on improvements. Check school closings and delays.

New York City suspended alternate side parking regulations for Tuesday. Parking meters are in effect.

See the latest forecast in your area anytime here.