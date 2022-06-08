Overnight Storms Bring Flash Flood Threat to Tri-State, Possibly Impacting A.M. Commutes

A wave of heavy rain is expected to move through the tri-state area during the overnight hours and continue into Thursday morning — which could make for a very wet commute with the potential for flooded roads.

After a pleasant Wednesday on the warmer side, with temperatures into the mid 80s, a deep layer of atmospheric moisture near the coast will combine with an area of low pressure moving in from the west. That will lead to a swath of 1-2 inch accumulations through the New York City area. Isolated locations — generally to the southwest — could pick up around three inches.

The rain will arrive in the tri-state late Wednesday, getting to NYC after midnight and continuing through early morning before passing east of the area. Parts of central to southern New Jersey will see the most rainfall, stretching from Hunterdon and Somerset counties down to the Philadelphia area.

While some thunder is possible with the overnight rain, severe storms are not likely in the tri-state area. There is a slight risk for severe storms that produce damaging wind gusts closer to the southwest, closer to Philadelphia.

The main concern with the storms will be the risk for flash flooding. The rain should begin to move out of the area by 8 a.m.

Once the rain moves out, our weather will be quite pleasant Thursday afternoon through Friday, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Rain returns to the area on Saturday, and possible on Sunday as well, though it's not clear if the days will be a total washout or just feature passing storms.

