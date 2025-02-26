It's feeling like spring to end February — how long will the warm weather last?

Temperatures have been on a steady climb out of the deep freeze this week — going from sub-freezing to the mid 50s!

And, while our spring fling continues, know that this time of year they don’t last very long, so enjoy it while it lasts. We have a couple more mild days ahead before temperatures drop back down in a major way this weekend.

This winter has been a cold one. It’s by no means record-breaking cold, but the start of 2025 has been the coldest in a decade — since 2015. In fact, every month so far this winter has delivered below average temperatures; something we have not experienced in more than a decade.

But for all the cold weather we’ve had, we’ll finish February on a very warm note, with highs running 5 to 10 degrees above normal. With highs through Thursday reaching the mid to upper 50s, it will feel more like late March and early April. Definitely a spring feel.

And it wouldn’t be a taste of spring without a few spring showers. Light rain moves into the region late Wednesday night and continues Thursday. The morning will be the wettest part of Thursday, but a spritz or two in the afternoon is quite possible, too. Looking like an umbrella day.

Rain totals will be light, under a quarter inch in most places. The Hudson Valley could pick up as much as a half inch, while the Jersey Shore will struggle to pick up a tenth of an inch.

Behind the rain, cooler air moves into the region. Highs will drop back to the 40s briefly on Friday. But this dip in temperatures will be short-lived. By Saturday, we’ll be back in the 50s.

A Saturday cold front will also spark a few showers north of New York City. The atmosphere is moisture-starved, so we’re not looking at a big soaking, but we will see a big drop in temperatures behind the front.

Sunday will be over 20 degrees colder than Saturday — something to make note of while planning your weekend.

Thankfully, the cold air will only last a couple of days before we rebound back to the 50s by the middle of next week.

And with the start of spring just \three weeks away, it won’t be long before 30-degree highs are nothing more than a distant winter memory.