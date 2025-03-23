Chilly day to close out the weekend before spring snow showers overnight

It's the first weekend of spring, and boy does it feel that way.

Temperatures are rising and falling, the sun is playing peek-a-boo, and there's still a chance of rain and some snow showers as we close out the weekend.

Nearly all of us woke to freezing temperatures on Sunday. Factoring in the wind chill, it felt more like the teens and 20s on exposed skin, depending on where you live.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Don't expect much of a warm-up by the afternoon, even though the sun may try to tell a different story. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s, a noticeable drop from Saturday's high in the 60s.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Things take a significant change overnight, that's when our next rain chance arrives.

After midnight, NYC and areas to the south and east will be treated to some rain showers, while those in parts of the Hudson Valley and northwest New Jersey could feel temperatures cold enough to produce some snow before sunrise Monday.

Looking ahead to next week, don’t expect a grand spring warm-up. A series of cold fronts will push through, keeping our temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. The pattern will extend into the start of next month, too. Forecast models are indicating that we’re going to have to wait a while before spring fever kicks in again.