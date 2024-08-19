Day after 10+ inches of rain triggered flooding, more storms hit tri-state

Get ready for a bit more rain — but don't worry, it won't be a repeat of Sunday when flash flooding devastated much of the tri-state.

Storms produced around two or three inches of rain per hour on Sunday as storms stalled over parts of our area, producing accumulations close to 10 inches for some and upwards of a foot for others.

And now, the last thing many throughout the tri-state need is more rain. But that's exactly what was coming Monday.

Another round of storms swept into the area Monday afternoon and continued through the evening commute. Flash flood warnings were issued during the evening for Long Island's Suffolk County, along with a severe thunderstorm warning for Fairfield County in Connecticut — two counties that were hit particularly hard in Sunday's downpours.

For those out on the roads, it will be important to exercise caution. Roadways are still recovering from Sunday’s damage, so give extra time for travel. Do not drive through standing water, it can stall out your car and leave you stranded; it is always best to turn around and find an alternate route.

Fortunately, Monday’s storms won’t be as impactful as Sunday’s, but on the heels of such heavy rain, an additional one or two inches is enough to cause more flooding. And “more” is certainly not what we need right now.

Overall, most areas will see under a half inch of rain. But the ground is saturated and river levels are already high. It does not take much additional rainfall to lead to more flooding, especially in those areas that were hit the hardest on Sunday – Fairfield County, Central and Northeastern New Jersey and Long Island.

Beyond flooding, Monday’s storms could produce damaging wind gusts up to 60mph. Winds this strong could knock down entire trees, snap limbs, and result in downed power lines. Make sure to secure any lawn furniture or other objects that could get blown away by powerful gusts.

Once the storms exit, temperatures and humidity will drop considerably. We’re in for a gorgeous remainder of the week, with a few days feeling a bit more like fall.