NYC weather: Mainly gray week ahead, with a chance of storms

The spectacular Mother’s Day Weekend weather has spilled over into the work week. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end, including this stretch of sunshine.

A gray and soggy pattern takes hold Tuesday and does not let up until the weekend.

Before you break out the golf umbrella and the rain boots, know that this week will not be a repeat of last week. Despite the daily rain chances, we won’t be dealing with prolonged periods of steady rain.

Instead, even though clouds hang tough, showers will be on-and-off and generally light in nature. A small umbrella or even a jacket with a hood will more than suffice for the week.

Clouds increase overnight Monday night, giving way to some light morning showers on Tuesday. Apart from damp roads and the occasional need for windshield wipers, the morning commute will not be greatly impacted by these showers.

The same can be said for the evening drive. Scattered showers will not have a big impact.

Steadier rain will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, making for a soggier morning. If there is one day this week that warrants breaking out the rain gear, it is Wednesday. Even so, rain will taper off by afternoon, so we’re not anticipating an all-day rain event.

The general cloudy, damp pattern will last through Thursday and into Friday. For the most part, neither day will produce significant rainfall, but a stray shower or two is likely.

Friday evening into Saturday, our rain chances rise once again. We may even hear isolated thunder from some of the heavier downpours.

This unsettled weather carries into the first half of the weekend, delivering an additional dose of damp weather to Saturday. Considering the weekend as a whole, Sunday looks like the drier and sunnier half.

Overall, rain totals this week will be very manageable. In total, most of us will see about an inch.

This is a decent amount of rain following an already soggy start to the month, but we don’t anticipate flooding. The showers are spread over a long enough period that the ground has ample time to absorb the rain and avoid becoming oversaturated.

The week ahead will not be a pretty one, but for all the rain in the forecast, its impact will be low. As long as you have a hooded jacket or even a baseball cap, you’ll get through most of the week unscathed.

Stay ahead of any approaching storm using our interactive radar below.