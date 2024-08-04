Another round of thunderstorms in the forecast for a humid Sunday; flooding possible

After widespread thunderstorms, rain, and heavy wind on Saturday, another round of storms is possible for the NYC metro area on Sunday.

The temperatures will be slightly cooler, though it will remain humid during the day.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Some of those storms could once again be strong to severe, though they are not expected to be as widespread across the tri-state as Saturday's weather.

Any severe storms on Sunday are likely to be isolated.

There is the possibility of flooding on Sunday throughout the tri-state.

The tri-state will finally dry on Monday, but with the help of ample sunshine, temperatures will return to the 90s.

The break from the rain and thunderstorms will be brief, as we enter a soggy pattern beginning on Tuesday. There is a chance for rain essentially every single day, with the potential for widespread and heavier rain later in the week and into next weekend.

Storm Team 4 is also watching Tropical Storm Debby, which is southwest of Tampa now, which could bring the storm right into the Big Bend of Florida, likely as a hurricane, though we are awaiting more data today.

The remnants of Debby could contribute to that higher rainfall potential in the northeast later this week and could cause high surf. We will know more as we get a little closer and once Debby makes landfall.