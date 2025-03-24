NYC weather: What does forecast have in store for Opening Day at Yankee Stadium?

The good news about Monday’s messy, damp weather is that we’re getting a healthy dose of rain to alleviate our ongoing drought and we’re getting the dreary weather out of the way early this week. Tri-state weather for the rest of the week will be comparatively quiet.

There are no weather extremes on the way. Instead, we’ll get a stretch of relatively comfortable days with a decent amount of sunshine. And we’ll have a nice dose of spring perfectly timed for the Yankees’ home opener on Thursday.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As for rain, the one minor wrinkle headed our way will be a few passing showers early Wednesday morning.

Showers will begin after midnight Tuesday night and will be tapering off early the following morning. They will be very light, concentrated south of New York City, and won’t have a big impact on the morning commute.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Temperatures on Wednesday will also be down a hair from the previous day, but still not too far off from average for this time of year. And the cooldown does not last long. Temperatures bounce back on Thursday.

Thursday, of course, is opening day at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees will host the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday afternoon; first pitch is at 3:05 p.m. If you’re heading to the stadium, you’ll have sunshine, near-normal temperatures in the low 50s and light wind.

For those hoping the start of spring, and baseball season, would immediately mean warmer temperatures, the story is a mix of good and bad.

The bad news: we’re not looking at any major warm-up in the next week. The good news: long-range forecast are hinting at a warm start to April!