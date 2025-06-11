Why is it always raining on the weekends? Another wet one in store for NYC

If you feel like it's been raining practically every single weekend for months, you're not alone

Tuesday brought another gray and soggy day to the tri-state, adding to what has felt like an interminable run of mainly damp and dreary days this spring. We get a brief break midweek as sunny skies return, but already by the weekend, we’re tracking more showers, which will stick with us through the start of next week.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If you are tired of the wet weather, you’ll want to take advantage of the next few days.

Sunny skies will be with us through the rest of the workweek. If you love summer heat, Wednesday and Thursday will be near perfect. Temperatures climb into the mid-80s on Wednesday and soar to the upper 80s by Thursday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Some parts of New Jersey could even hit 90. Friday will be a little cooler, but still warm, as temperatures hold in the 80s. Clouds move in on Friday and a few showers are possible by evening, but the daytime period will be dry.

As has felt typical of this spring, we are forecasting another weekend with rain. Thankfully, it does not look like a washout, but you’ll need your umbrella for part of the weekend. Saturday looks wetter, with lingering showers into Father’s Day Sunday.

If it feels like we’re plagued by wet weekends in recent weeks, you’re not wrong. Since April, six out of the last 10 have been soggy in Central Park. And three out of the four “dry” weekends included a trace of rain.

You may also be thinking that this year has been a wet one overall. And while May was definitely a rainy month in the city -- tallying over 6 and a half inches of total rain, over two inches above normal, April was actually drier than normal. It just felt wet because a lot of the precipitation fell on weekends, when most people wanted to spend time outside.

We started the year very dry, so looking at 2025 overall, Central Park is running an inch and a half deficit. Many locations across the tri-state have even larger deficits.

So, yes, it has been rainy lately, and we’re going to see even more soggy days through the first half of next week. But that’s not terribly unusual for this time of year. What has been unusual is how disproportionately our weekends have been impacted compared to every other day of the week.

It has been a run of rotten luck this spring, but with summer just around the corner, let’s hope the change in seasons will help bring about a change in this weather pattern.