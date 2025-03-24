Periods of rain to continue through Monday as spring warmings holds off in NYC

The workweek is starting off wet and not very warm.

We'll see period of rain through the day and the afternoon, especially along and southeast of I-95.

As we start to dry out mid- to late-afternoon, the sun could break out with temperatures climbing into the low 50s.

A largely dry week will follow, but with the chance for rain or even snow (north and west of NYC) on Wednesday.

The Yankees home opener on Thursday is looking pleasant enough with some sun and temperatures in the 50s.

The end of the weekend and early next week we're facing possible showers.