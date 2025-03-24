Storm Team 4

Periods of rain to continue through Monday as spring warmings holds off in NYC

By Maria LaRosa

The workweek is starting off wet and not very warm.

We'll see period of rain through the day and the afternoon, especially along and southeast of I-95.

As we start to dry out mid- to late-afternoon, the sun could break out with temperatures climbing into the low 50s.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A largely dry week will follow, but with the chance for rain or even snow (north and west of NYC) on Wednesday.

The Yankees home opener on Thursday is looking pleasant enough with some sun and temperatures in the 50s.

The end of the weekend and early next week we're facing possible showers.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4nyc weatherWeather
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us