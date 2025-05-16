A flurry of muggy, stormy weather caps off an unsettled week filled with our fair share of spring showers.

The heat and humidity has been cranked up to end the week, but if you can make it through Saturday, relief is on the way.

Following Friday's scattered storms, the first half of the weekend looks to stay a bit more dry. Many in the tri-state can expect to face a mostly dry Saturday, albeit a hot one.

An isolated storm could roll through the region at any time from late morning through the evening.

To the north of the city, the potential is there for some storms to reach severe levels; hail, severe winds and an isolated tornado are all possible.

South Jersey recorded an EF-0 tornado Friday afternoon responsible for knocking down large tree branches and peeling off some metal roof sheeting.

By Saturday, the risk area expands. Most of the tri-state area will shift up to Level 2. Storms will still be scattered in nature, but a little more numerous than on Friday. And, like Friday’s storms, most will flare up in the afternoon and early evening on Saturday.

Straight-line wind will still be the main threat, but atmospheric conditions will be slightly more conducive to tornado formation, too.

While storms are possible during the first games of the Subway Series, the games will likely go off without significant weather problems. Because storms will be scattered in nature, the likelihood for rain delays will be low. And on Sunday, the weather will be pristine!

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend, for sure. A cold front will move through the region Saturday night, sweeping the severe weather threat away. With that in mind, expect more sunshine, lower humidity and very comfortable temperatures for the second half of the weekend.