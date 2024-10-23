This week has been off to a summery start, with a run of days getting into the 70s and 80s. Some spots like Islip and JFK even set new record high temperatures by several degrees. But we won’t end the week the same way we started it.

In fact, we can expect a dose of reality beginning Thursday.

Even Wednesday, though not quite as warm as the previous days, manages to deliver a very summer feel. This is thanks, in part, to a high pressure off to our east and a warm breeze coming from the south.

By Thursday, a cold front moves through and shifts our southerly wind to one from the northwest. This will push cooler and drier air into our region, dropping our afternoon temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees.

You won’t need to break out the winter coats and scarves -- this is not a huge arctic shift in our temperatures.

The cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday will still be a few degrees above average for late October. It’ll only feel like a drastic shift because we’ve gotten used to the 70s and 80s this week.

Afternoon temperatures will hold in the 60s through Saturday before a reinforcing dose of cool air pushes into the region, dropping highs into the 50s on Sunday.

Lows will dip into the 40s in the city and the 30s north and west. It won’t be the coldest air of the season so far, but you’ll definitely need a warm coat – especially on your way out the door in the morning.

If you like chilly weather, enjoy it while it lasts! It’ll be gone almost as quickly as it arrives. Temperatures jump back in the 70s by the middle of next week, and we’ll even stay mild through Halloween next Thursday.