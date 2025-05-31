It wouldn't be a weekend in May without a bit of rain.

The final days of the month continued what has been a rather wet spring -- albeit filled with a smattering of truly beautiful and picture-perfect sunny days. But that is not how we're closing out May.

Heavy overnight rain left between 1 and 3 inches in some spots of the tri-state and caused minor flooding, especially in areas north and west of New York City. Morning drivers were expected to see some soggy streets and ponding following a few good hours of rainfall.

The skies dry out slightly through the first half of the day.

Most of us around the tri-state can expect to see a rain showers popping in-and-out through the morning and afternoon, depending on where you are. The next serious round of weather holds off until around dinnertime.

We have another risk of severe weather by Saturday evening. Beware of thunderstorms, especially in areas south of the city.

This round of potentially severe conditions also a strong wind threat. Once those storms move out, however, things calm down significantly overnight.

June starts off on different footing.

Sunday brings a dry start to next month before ushering in some summer heat. Are you ready?