NYC weather: Bitter chill turns to mild, wet finish to close out 2024

The forecast stays chilly and dry through the end of the week. But big changes are coming our way this weekend. Temperatures will be climbing. And rain will be falling.

Average high temperatures this time of year are around 42 degrees. But it has been a week since we’ve seen temperatures even reach the 40-degree mark in Central Park. In terms of departure from average temperatures, December has been our coldest month so far this year.

But we won’t spend much longer in the December chill. We’re primed to end the month on a much milder note, with a series of days getting into the 50s, even on New Year’s Eve this Tuesday.

Unfortunately, these spring-like temperatures are not coming with sunny, dry skies. We’re in for clouds and several rounds of rain ahead.

The first round of rain arrives shortly after midnight on Saturday. Showers will be spotty at first, but temperatures will affect how impactful this initial round of rain will be. While most of us are above freezing, temperatures in northwest New Jersey and the Hudson Valley stay just cold enough at the surface for freezing rain to be a concern overnight into Saturday morning.

This won’t be anything too devastating, but it will be enough to leave a fresh glaze on cars or turn roadways and sidewalks slick. Be careful if you plan on stepping outside early Saturday. The good news is that everyone gets above freezing by the afternoon, so any accumulating ice will melt the same day.

Beyond Saturday, it’s all rain and even warmer temperatures as we climb back into the 50s by Sunday. A wave of steady showers moves in Sunday evening, lingering into Monday morning. The steady rain combined with the mild temperatures will wipe out any remaining snowpack in our region.

In areas like northwest New Jersey and the Hudson Valley, where a few inches of snow are still on the ground, minor river flooding is anticipated. The quick influx of melting snow along with the steady overnight rainfall will contribute to the rise of rivers and streams, leading to some minor flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Our final push of showers comes just in time to ring in the new year. For anyone who will be out and about that night, especially if you plan on braving the crowds in Times Square, make sure you’re prepared for wet weather.

In total all this rain adds up to about 1 to 2 inches, with some locally higher amounts north and west.

Though the month of December has had its fair share of rain chances, we’re still trying to recover from the drought conditions from this fall. Year to date, we’re still running nearly 4 inches below average rainfall totals. It’ll be good to put a dent in that deficit before the year ends.

But once the year does end, so does our run of mild weather. High temperatures are back near freezing by the start of next weekend.