After summer-like temperatures leave, Father's Day weekend forecast is a bummer

High temperatures hit the 80s and 90s Thursday, bringing joy to summer weather lovers across the tri-state. But as much as many would like it to stay, showers and a considerable dip in temperatures this weekend will remind us that it’s still officially spring.

Average July highs peak around 85 degrees, so Thursday’s heat was definitely a summer preview – and then some! Friday will be much closer to normal, in the upper 70s, with more of a gray sky than blue. Still, it will be a nice late-spring day across the area, especially if you consider what’s ahead for the weekend.

If you plan to spend some quality time outside Saturday or Sunday, you might want to have a back-up plan.

It won’t be an ideal beach, brunch or barbeque weekend. Rain will be in-and-out both Saturday and Sunday. And even when it is dry, temperatures will be cool and skies will be gray.

Showers return in earnest Friday night. A stray shower or two is possible north of the city in the afternoon or early evening, but most areas stay dry. It’s really not until closer to midnight that steadier rain arrives.

And once the rain arrives, it sets up shop for days.

The wet pattern is thanks to a stationary front draped over the tri-state. It keeps our weekend damp and our temperatures well below average as we stay positioned on the cool side of the front.

After 90-degree heat Thursday, highs in the 60s this weekend will feel like a slap in the face. You’ll be trading in the T-shirts and sunglasses for long sleeves and rain jackets.

This is not exactly the golfing and grilling weather we hope for on Father’s Day weekend, but it still won’t be a total washout. For the most part, as long as you don’t mind the cooler temperatures, this weekend looks much worse on paper than it will actually be in reality.

Rain totals area-wide will be less than half an inch. There will be enough breaks in the showers to be able to work in some rain-free time outside — but keep the umbrella nearby, just in case. As for Father’s Day on Sunday, it looks drier than Saturday. That’s a small victory for all the dads being celebrated.

Even though it won’t be raining from beginning to end, this weekend is yet another wet one in our soggy spring. In fact, it will be the seventh wet weekend since April – many more than our four dry weekends.

And even the “dry” weekends were not completely dry; we recorded trace amounts of rain on three of them.

Despite the recent rainy weekends, year-to-date we are running a slight deficit when it comes to total rainfall. With all of our wet weather this spring, many of us have forgotten that the year started off dry.

But summer is just around the corner; so let’s hope that the pendulum swings back to the drier side – at least a little bit – so we can manage some respectable pool and beach time!