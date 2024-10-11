New York

Will northern lights be visible in NYC again tonight? Here's your aurora forecast

The rare phenomenon was captured in dazzling photos across the tri-state Thursday

By Lauren Maroney

If you missed Thursday night's astronomical phenomenon, you may be wondering if Friday brings another chance to see those northern lights.

You would have to go much further upstate, or even into Canada, to try to glimpse the aurora borealis this time around. Take a look at the differences in the maps.

Thursday's phenomenon was caused by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that erupted from the sun Tuesday and arrived at Earth two days later.

CMEs trigger geomagnetic storms which, if they are strong enough, can produce brighter and more active displays of the northern lights that can be seen further south from the pole and even, in cases like this one, as far south as the United States.

While perhaps not quite as bright as places further north, the phenomenon was visible in Queens, as well as New Jersey, Connecticut and in Suffolk County on Long Island. Also, sky conditions were near-perfect for viewing.

Check out some of the best photos below.

PHOTOS: Northern lights dazzle in NYC and around the tri-state

This article tagged under:

New YorkScienceExtreme Weather
