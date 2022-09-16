Wildfires

New York's Hazy Skies? It's Wildfire Smoke From California

Wildfire smoke from California is wafting east, creating a haze over the tri-state

If the sky over New York City looks a little hazy or even milky Friday morning, that's because of wildfires all the way out in California whose smoke is wafting east over the country.

Maps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's RAP-Smoke model show significant concentrations of smoke over the tri-state region.

While the EPA's AirNow model shows good air quality over the city, there's still enough particulate matter in the sky from the smoke to add some color.

According to Storm Team 4, a smoky haze (like the one seen Friday morning) will make for beige midday skies, but colorful sunrises and sunsets.

Smoke from western wildfires will occasionally spill into our region over the next few days.

