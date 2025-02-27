New York feeling like spring, for now: Tri-state weekend forecast

Temperatures have been on a steady climb out of the deep freeze this week; from sub-freezing to the upper 50s.

You’ll want to take advantage of these temperatures while they last because these spring breaks don’t stick around terribly long this time of year. But we still have couple more mild days ahead before temperatures drop back down in a major way this weekend.

This winter has been a cold one. It’s by no means record-breaking cold, but the start of 2025 has been the coldest in a decade -- since 2015. Going back to the beginning of winter, the season has delivered below average temperatures throughout; something we have not experienced since the winter of 2013-2014.

But for all the cold weather we’ve had, we’ll finish out February on a warm note, with temperatures running 5 to 10 degrees above average. With highs getting into the upper 40s and 50s, it’ll feel a lot more like mid-March.

Temperatures soar even higher this weekend, climbing into the upper 50s in the city, while spots further south jump into the 60s. But this spike in temperatures is coming ahead of a cold front. This front will spark a few showers north of the city. It won’t bring much in terms of accumulation, but it will kick up some gusty winds. This will start as a warm wind out of the southwest, switching to a much chillier northwest wind at night.

These winds will usher in a big temperature drop as we head into Sunday. Overnights are back below freezing and we’ll be waking up to wind chills in the teens and single digits once again. The daytime high will be over 20 degrees colder than Saturday with feels like temperatures staying in the 20s. You may only need a light jacket on Saturday, but the parkas are back by Sunday.

Thankfully, this dose cold air will only last a couple of days before we rebound back to the 50s by the middle of next week.

How long until the start of spring?

And with the start of spring just 3 weeks away, it won’t be long before 30-degree highs are nothing more than a distant winter memory.