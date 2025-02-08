New York snow forecast: What time will the snow start Saturday?

A winter storm is set to move through the New York City metro area Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

While most of Saturday will be dry, the storm will bring snow in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut later in the evening.

A total of 2-5" are possible in New York City with 5-8" possible in inland areas north of the city.

Much of the area is under a winter weather advisory but all of Connecticut and parts of the Hudson Valley are under a winter storm warning, where higher snow totals are likely. The winter storm warning goes in effect at 5 p.m. and lasts until 12 p.m. on Sunday.

What time does the snow start in New York?

We’re dry through the afternoon, then snow arrives around dinnertime.

Snow will be steady through the evening with sleet and rain mixing in from south to north. Storm Team 4 expects snow to change over to a mix around 11 p.m. in New York City.

New York City snowfall forecast: How much snow could we see?

The forecast range for NYC of 2-5” is about right, but we could see a wide range of 1” in Staten Island and 5” in the north Bronx…quite a difference across the 5 boroughs.

The heaviest totals are expected north and east of NYC, 5-8”, where the Winter Storm Warning is set.

Snowfall rates could approach an inch an hour before midnight.

By mid-Sunday morning, the storm is essentially over with only a few flurries still lingering.