Weekend weather forecast: Temperatures warming, for now

What to Know Above freezing temperatures Friday and then returning to average temps on Sunday

Temperatures will dip again by the end of next week, but it will be brief and not too extreme

The NYC area will stay mostly dry through January before a forecasted wetter start to February

The coldest of the winter weather in the New York City metro area is behind us for the moment.

Temps finally climb back above freezing Friday for most of the area. But it’s Sunday when we’ll finally see temperatures return to late-January averages (39 degrees). We hold onto those near average temperatures for the first half of next week, even breaking into the 40s a couple times.

By the back end of the week, a front passes through our area. It’s pretty moisture-starved so we’re expecting little to no precipitation to reach the city, but it will bring that punch of colder air, dropping temps back below freezing. This is nothing compared to what we were feeling this week (the lows will be warmer than some of our highs this week), but it will be a noticeable, though short-lived, shift.

Before we know it, temps are trending back up into next weekend and up near 50 degrees by next Sunday. This warm-up also comes along with our next real precipitation chance. And given the temperatures, it’s looking like all rain.

Otherwise it is a very quiet and dry 10-day forecast.

We are already running one of the driest Januarys to date.

If the end of this month plays out how it looks, we’ll end the month as the driest January in central park since record keeping began in the 1860s.