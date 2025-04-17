To say temperatures have been up and down recently would be an understatement. In true spring fashion, high temperatures have ranged from 40 to near 70 degrees in the city.

It's been a volatile rollercoaster of temperatures lately. But some hope is on the way for the weekend.

This weekend – Saturday in particular – it will feel more like June than April.

We’ll see temperatures increase day by day leading up to the weekend. On Friday highs will be above average and on Saturday we’ll top out in the 70s, and even 80s. The only exception will be Long Island, where an onshore SW wind will keep temperatures significantly cooler, with highs held to the 60s.

Despite how stark the Saturday spike in temperatures will feel, we won’t break any records. This time of year, record highs are often in the 90s in Central Park. Records aside, temperatures will still be a good 15 to 20 degrees above average.

If you’ve been missing shorts and t-shirt weather, this will be a great day to pull out your favorite summer outfit, get outside and get some fresh air. Just be mindful if you have seasonal allergies; this time of year tree pollen is ubiquitous.

The warmth will continue into Easter Sunday, too. But it won’t be AS warm as Saturday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s in most places. You won’t have to worry about getting the jackets on the kids; it’ll be comfortable enough outside to get through the egg hunts and the family brunches without necessitating the extra layer.

The weekend will be mainly dry, too. Any daytime outdoor plans will be rain-free, so no need for an umbrella.

All shower chances will be confined to the evening and overnight hours. And even then, most of the rain is coming along a front positioned well north and west of the city. The Hudson Valley has the best chance to get rain this weekend, but even then it shouldn’t compromise your outdoor plans.

The biggest thing you’ll want to look out for is wet grass on Sunday during the early morning egg hunts. The ground will be slippery, so some tripping and grass stains will be inevitable for any overzealous searchers.