New York-area airports experience delays, cancellations as winter storm arrives

With a winter storm moving through the tri-state Sunday afternoon, the New York City metro area's three major airports were all seeing delays and cancellations.

As of 2 p.m. Eastern, Newark Liberty International was seeing 254 cancellations into or out of the airport and another 82 delays Sunday, according to website FlightAware. John F. Kennedy International Airport was seeing 139 cancellations and 152 delays, while LaGuardia had 207 cancellations and 71 delays, FlightAware reported.

As of 2 p.m., JFK Airport had a ground delay program in effect slowing departures headed to Queens by an average of two hours and thirty-seven minutes due to the snow, according to the FAA's website.

LaGuardia said weather conditions were causing flight disruptions and recommended passengers check with their airline to confirm the status of their flight.

The heaviest snow is expected in the area from about 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. so it's likely those delays and cancellations will grow throughout the afternoon and evening.