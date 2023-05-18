Near-Record Lows Come Overnight for Tri-State — So When Will the Warmth Return?

Wasn't it really warm like five minutes ago? Weren't records being set? Well, hope those memories keep your warm overnight.

A freeze warning is in effect overnight into Thursday morning for areas north and west of New York City, as well as coastal Connecticut and eastern Long Island. Light north winds and clear skies will allow many to see near or sub-freezing temperatures.

A few record lows may also be in jeopardy, as the forecast calls for temperatures in the low to mid 40s for many — even possibly hitting the freezing mark in Poughkeepsie. That would almost hit the record low for the day of 30 degrees, which was set in 1983.

It's going to be cold overnight into Thursday, especially up near Poughkeepsie.

Around NYC, temps are expected to drop down around 44 degrees, just a few ticks above records (it would match the record low for LaGuardia Airport, set in 2002). Central Park hasn't seen weather that cold for May 18 in 50 years!

So when will it warm back up? Thankfully, it won't take too long, as Thursday morning will be chilly but highs will approach the mid 60s for the day — not quite pleasant, but at least closer to normal for this time of the year.

It will again be sunny and cool Friday, then rain arrives on Saturday. But that clears out for Sunday, when temperatures rebound to much more normal levels in the mid 70s — and stay in the 70s through all of next week.