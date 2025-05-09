nyc weather

Picture-perfect Mother's Day weekend forecast after Friday washout

The broad shield of rain that has plagued us for much of the day is lifting out of the area pretty quickly. The evening commute will be inconvenient with leftover damp roads, but the heaviest rain will be out of the area

By Lauren Maroney l Storm Team 4

Friday’s steady stream of showers caps off a soggy week in the tri-state.

The good news heading into the weekend is that skies will dry out quicker than expected, delivering a sunny and warm weekend, including a picture-perfect Mother’s Day.

The low pressure system responsible for the rain will exit the region to the northeast Friday night. Central and South Jersey will dry out first, with the Hudson Valley staying wet the longest. 

By sunrise on Saturday, dry skies begin overtaking most of the region. A leftover sprinkle or two is possible north of New York City through mid-morning, but anything that falls will be light, isolated, and low-impact.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.

By Saturday afternoon, all of us will be pulling out our sunglasses and temperatures will climb back into the low 70s. It will be beautiful weather for any graduations or outdoor sporting events you plan on attending, just be aware: even though the skies aren’t wet, the ground likely will be.

Our weather goes from good to great on Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to 80 degrees, you’ll enjoy full sunshine, and the humidity will be low. The weather will accommodate any outdoor activities, including a Mother’s Day brunch.

We’ll hold onto the great weather through Tuesday. Showers will return Wednesday, but they won’t deliver anything close to Friday’s washout.

