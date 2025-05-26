After being treated to a mild and mostly dry Memorial Day, our weather takes a turn midweek.

There looks to be another stretch of unsettled weather that’ll continue into the weekend, sending off the month on a fittingly soggy note.

May has been a wet month in Central Park. We’ve had nearly as many soggy days as we have had dry ones, totaling over five and a half inches of rain. Month to date, we are outpacing average monthly rainfall by over 2 inches. And we’re not done with the May rain yet.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Though the frequency of these soggy days has started to feel trite, this has been much-needed, beneficial rainfall. Since Autumn 2024, the tri-state has been facing continuous drought conditions.

It was not until last Thursday’s update to the drought monitor that we finally saw all drought removed from our area, leaving only a few spots still holding onto “dry conditions”. This will only continue to improve as more rain comes through the end of the month.

We’ll squeeze out one more dry day Tuesday. If you’ve been loving the nicer weather we had for the latter half of Memorial Day weekend, Tuesday is another great day.

Temperatures will manage the mid 70s for much of the region, along with a good amount of early sunshine. Clouds will increase into the afternoon and evening, but the umbrella can stay home; it’s a rain-free day from start to finish.

After a mostly dry Wednesday morning commute, showers push back into the region by midday. We’ll see steady showers overtake the tri-state for most of the day — make sure you have the rain jacket and umbrella ready.

Steady showers will carry through to the evening commute as well. Expect a much soggier P.M. drive compared to the morning, with some light ponding on low lying roadways.

Into the late evening and overnight, we’ll see the rain taper off to spotty showers. And this will be more characteristic of the precipitation we will be seeing for the remainder of the week.

It’ll be less of the steady showers, more like scattered pockets of rain popping up through the day. Even though it won’t be raining non-stop, keep the umbrella close through the end of the week. Some of the pockets could deliver some briefly heavy rainfall and even an isolated rumble of thunder.

If you plan on attending the Beyoncé concert at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday or Thursday, neither evening will be ideal. Wednesday will be the wetter of the two, you’ll definitely want the poncho.

But don’t expect a completely dry show on Thursday either. Plan on incorporating a rain jacket into your concert outfit if you want to avoid dancing in wet clothes all night.

By Saturday, one final push of showers comes through, along with an additional chance for some isolated storms. But once we dry out, Sunday delivers a much sunnier end to the weekend.

We will carry that sunshine with us into next week as we welcome the start of meteorological summer. And we’ll even see temperatures making another run at 80 degrees.