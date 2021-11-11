Storm Team 4

Mild Temps, Dry Stretch End as Heavy Rain Returns to Tri-State Friday

While severe weather isn't expected, there could be a few thunderstorms with gusts to 30 mph

The extended stretch of fair weather ends on Thursday, with one more day of mild temperatures in store before thunderstorms return.

Though not as warm as previous days, most of Thursday will still be dry as winds turn onshore and clouds increase in the afternoon. Rain and embedded thunderstorms head our way in the late evening and into Friday, with the heaviest rain from the morning commute through lunchtime.

While severe weather isn't expected, there could be a few thunderstorms with gusts to 30 mph.

We’ll be dry Friday night into Saturday morning, then another round of lighter rain is possible Saturday afternoon.

The big chill hits Sunday as another low pressure system races across the Midwest into our region. It may be enough to produce some snow showers in Pike, Sullivan and Ulster Counties late Sunday and Monday.

Expect highs only in the 40s through midweek.

